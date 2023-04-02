Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Jamf Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 357,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Insider Activity

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jamf by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

