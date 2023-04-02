Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,076.0 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPHLF opened at $8.32 on Friday. Japan Post has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

