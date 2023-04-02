Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 431,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $234,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JSPR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.