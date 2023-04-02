Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 159,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. JBS has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Get JBS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.