Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $143,588.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,204.72 or 1.00153014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01125309 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,040.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

