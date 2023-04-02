Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $144,205.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,420.36 or 1.00018866 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01192202 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,188.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

