JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.94

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.94 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.47). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,634,369 shares trading hands.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £791.19 million, a PE ratio of 341.71 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.54.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Insider Activity at JLEN Environmental Assets Group
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
