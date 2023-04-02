JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JST stock opened at €48.65 ($52.31) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 1 year high of €57.30 ($61.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $724.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

