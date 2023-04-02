JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Vonovia Price Performance

VNA opened at €17.34 ($18.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.09. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €15.27 ($16.42) and a 52-week high of €43.61 ($46.89).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

