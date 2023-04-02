JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,670

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,620 ($32.19) to GBX 2,670 ($32.81) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLWYF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,167 ($26.62) to GBX 2,522 ($30.99) in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Bellway has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

