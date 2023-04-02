Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $35.00 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.