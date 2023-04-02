Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $35.00 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
