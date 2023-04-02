Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 2,590,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,738. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

