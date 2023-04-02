JUNO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.36 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. JUNO has a market capitalization of $72.36 million and approximately $160,731.16 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 71,396,520 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub."

