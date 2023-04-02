Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kadant alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 180,505 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kadant Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $208.52 on Friday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.