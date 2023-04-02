Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $107.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

