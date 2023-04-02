Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kambi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$14.73 and a 52-week high of C$24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.13.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

