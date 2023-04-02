Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kambi Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$14.73 and a 52-week high of C$24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.13.
About Kambi Group
