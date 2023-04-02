Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $43.63.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
