Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

