Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

KPTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $440.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,131 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 707,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

