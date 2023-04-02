Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS KWHIY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.