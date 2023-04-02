Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.33.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
