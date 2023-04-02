Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $2.58 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

