Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 13.1 %
Shares of KC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,493,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,650. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.44.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.