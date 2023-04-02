Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of KC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,493,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,650. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

