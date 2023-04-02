Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 899,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kopin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. 457,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 891,475 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 60.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

