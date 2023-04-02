Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.73. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

