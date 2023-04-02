Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,785 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

