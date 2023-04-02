Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

