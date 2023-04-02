Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49,047 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,047 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of FT opened at $7.13 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

