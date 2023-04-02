Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,050 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NOBL stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

