Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,637 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.