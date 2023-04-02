Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.94 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

