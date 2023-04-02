Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

