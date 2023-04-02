Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $249.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.