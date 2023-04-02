Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.41 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

