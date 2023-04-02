Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 332,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,668. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

