Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,183 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.76. 981,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.