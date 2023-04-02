Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 411,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

