Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 411,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

