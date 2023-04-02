LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 556,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 966.0 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of LNXSF remained flat at $40.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

