LCM Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LCM Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.