Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 849,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 411.69% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.