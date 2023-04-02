Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $3.78 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

