Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) vs. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Head to Head Survey

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limbach and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $496.78 million 0.36 $6.80 million $0.62 27.90 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.72 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 1.37% 12.86% 4.15% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Limbach and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.5% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Limbach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Limbach has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Limbach and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limbach presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Limbach’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limbach is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Limbach beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades. It operates through the Construction and Service segments. The Construction segment manages large construction or renovation projects that involve primarily HVAC, plumbing, or electrical services. The Service segment offers maintenance or service on HVAC, plumbing, or electrical systems. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Warrendale, PA.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

