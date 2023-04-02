Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $151.39 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $151.39 million and $10.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004484 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,604,771 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.