Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Lithium Ionic Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of LTHCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 20,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126. Lithium Ionic has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

