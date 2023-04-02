Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LZRFY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

