London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on May 4th

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LFI stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Friday. London Finance & Investment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32.24 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.60 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.55 million, a PE ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 0.28.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

