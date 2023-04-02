London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on May 4th

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance

LFI stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Friday. London Finance & Investment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32.24 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.60 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.55 million, a PE ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 0.28.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI)

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.