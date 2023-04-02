LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.16) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

