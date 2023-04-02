Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day moving average of $320.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

