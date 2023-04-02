Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

