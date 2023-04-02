Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.26

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $54.26 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

