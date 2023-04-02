Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. 8,521,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,956. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

